Tajikistan Continues To Pull Military, Equipment To Border - Kyrgyz Border Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Tajikistan continues to pull the military and heavy equipment to the Kyrgyz border, the Kyrgyz Border Service told Sputnik on Thursday

It wa reported that at the initiative of the Tajik side, a second phone conversation between the director of the Kyrgyz Border Service, Ularbek Sharsheev, and the commander of the Tajik border troops, Rajabali Rahmonali, took place at 22:18 (16:18 GMT), the parties discussed ceasefire.

Sharsheev said that the Tajik side that does not cease fire, moreover, continues to pull heavy military equipment and personnel to the border. As of 23:00 (17:00 GMT), Tajik military personnel continue to periodically fire at the positions of Kyrgyz military personnel, the Kyrgyz Border Service said.

