MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Afghanistan's resistance forces use neighboring Tajikistan as their hub, with their leaders given protection in Dushanbe, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Tajikistan ” a vocal critic of the government appointed by Taliban (banned by Russia as a terrorist organization) ” has harbored Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front and the son of late ex-Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, former Vice-President and self-declared caretaker President Amrullah Saleh, and leader of the National Congress Party Abdul Latif Pedram, the newspaper reported.

The resistance has been financed so far by wealthy Afghans but it hopes to receive more support from Russia ” a country that is traditionally viewed as a security guarantor in Central Asia, Financial Times said, citing Pedram.

"We want good relations with all the countries in the region. But of all of them Russia has the most power, no doubt," Pedram was quoted as saying, adding that the resistance has established "very good" contacts with Moscow "beyond the ministerial level."

The newspaper added that Tajik President Emomali Rahmon was expected to discuss the resistance's case with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his forthcoming visit to Moscow.