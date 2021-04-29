UrduPoint.com
Tajikistan Expects Putin's Visit In Mid-September - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 03:29 PM

Tajikistan Expects Putin's Visit in Mid-September - Prime Minister

Tajikistan expects Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit in mid-September, Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda said on Thursday

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Tajikistan expects Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit in mid-September, Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda said on Thursday.

During a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Kazan, Rasulzoda said that, during a phone talk between the Russian and Tajik presidents, "an agreement was reached to work out the official visit of Vladimir Putin to Tajikistan in the second decade of September of this year."

