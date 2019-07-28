Tajikistan Extradites 80 Afghan Prisoners to Afghanistan - Kabul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The Tajik government has decided to extradite 80 Afghan prisoners to Afghanistan, the Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi said on Sunday.

"It is expected that 80 Afghan Nationals, who have been imprisoned in Tajikistan, will be extradited today [on Sunday] to the Afghan government to continue their sentence in the country," Ahmadi, wrote on Twitter.

Afghanistan and Tajikistan share a border that has been considered one of the main ways of traffickers.

Ahmadi said the request was made by the Afghan Foreign Minister in a meeting with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.