UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tajikistan Extradites 80 Afghan Prisoners To Afghanistan - Kabul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

Tajikistan Extradites 80 Afghan Prisoners to Afghanistan - Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The Tajik government has decided to extradite 80 Afghan prisoners to Afghanistan, the Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi said on Sunday.

"It is expected that 80 Afghan Nationals, who have been imprisoned in Tajikistan, will be extradited today [on Sunday] to the Afghan government to continue their sentence in the country," Ahmadi, wrote on Twitter.

Afghanistan and Tajikistan share a border that has been considered one of the main ways of traffickers.

Ahmadi said the request was made by the Afghan Foreign Minister in a meeting with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Twitter Tajikistan Border Sunday Government Share

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 28, 2019 in Pakistan

8 minutes ago

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

10 hours ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

10 hours ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk held at Shaikh Zayed Hos ..

10 hours ago

Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.