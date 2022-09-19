Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Border Clashes Kill 41 Tajik Citizens - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Forty-one Tajik nationals were killed during armed conflict on the border with Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sodiq Imomi said on Monday.

"Forty-one people died during the armed aggression of Kyrgyzstan from September 14-17, there may be more casualties, because many of the victims are in critical condition," Imomi said at a briefing.

The diplomat said that the Kyrgyz military violated all norms of humanitarian law and human morality.

"The Kyrgyz military bombed schools, mosques and ambulances with combat Bayraktars and mortars," Imomi added.

Large-scale clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border flared up on September 14. On September 16, Kyrgyzstan announced that the fighting had spread across the entire length of the frontier, accusing Tajikistan of shelling and escalating the situation on the border. Both sides agreed to a ceasefire several times, however the agreements were not respected and mutual shelling continued.

Kyrgyzstan reported 59 people dead and 163 wounded as a result of the fighting. September 19 was declared a day of national mourning in Kyrgyzstan for those killed in the clashes.