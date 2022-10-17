UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Tajikistan Looking Into Reports of Its Nationals' Complicity in Belgorod Terror Act

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Tajikistan is verifying reports on the alleged involvement of its nationals in the terrorist attack at a military training ground in Russia's Belgorod region, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Embassy in Moscow is trying to determine the involvement of Tajik citizens in the incident," the ministry said.

On Saturday evening, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that two citizens of one of the Commonwealth of Independent States countries committed a terror act at a military training ground of the Western Military District in Russia's Belgorod region. The terrorists used firearms to kill 11 people and injure another 15 before being eliminated.

