Tajikistan May Bring Trade With China Up To $3 Billion In Near Future - President Rahmon

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 09:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Tajikistan can bring trade with China up to $3 billion in the near future, President Emomali Rahmon said at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing.

"The mutual trade turnover between our countries, which increased by almost 40 percent last year, is steadily growing. In the first quarter of this year, we note its positive dynamics. This gives serious reason to believe that in the near future we can achieve the goal of bringing the trade turnover up to $3 billion," Rahmon said.

According to him, over the past ten years, Chinese-Tajik strategic partnership relations have reached a qualitatively new level. These relations, the president said, are an example of good neighborliness, sincere friendship and mutual support.

"Over recent years, with the support of the Chinese government, a number of major infrastructure projects have been implemented in Tajikistan.

They have had a positive impact on the country's socio-economic development and the creation of new jobs," Rahmon said.

He also expressed interest in further active cooperation with China in implementation of joint projects in green and digital economy.

Rahmon said the construction of Line D of the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline should be accelerated.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on May 8 that at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Tajik and Uzbek presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadyr Japarov, Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will pay state visits to China on May 16-20.

CGTN tv channel reported earlier that Rahmon arrived in Beijing on Tuesday evening.

