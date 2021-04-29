Tajikistan Not Pulling Extra Forces to Border With Kyrgyzstan - Defense Ministry Source

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Tajikistan is not pulling additional forces to the site of a shootout at the border with Kyrgyzstan, a source from the Tajik Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Tajikistan is not pulling additional forces to the border with Kyrgyzstan, where there is a conflict in the Chorku enclave since Wednesday, which turned into an armed conflict on Thursday," the source said.

According to the source, there are no reasons for the deployment of extra forces at the border.

"Tajikistan has enough forces and means in military units in the north of the country, and there is no need to pull additional forces now," the source said, adding that Dushanbe has always supported the peaceful settlement of border conflicts.