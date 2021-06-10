Tajikistan Plans to Hold Shanghai Pact Conference on Afghanistan in July - President

Tajikistan would like to host a conference on Afghanistan for the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in July, Tajikistani president Emomali Rahmon said Thursday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Tajikistan would like to host a conference on Afghanistan for the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in July, Tajikistani president Emomali Rahmon said Thursday.

"Tajikistan, as the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization suggests that the foreign ministers of Afghanistan and member states discuss the entire range of Afghanistan-related issues in Dushanbe in July as part of the SCO-Afghanistan contact group," Rahmon said at the press conference following the visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the president of a fellow SCO member, Uzbekistan.

Rahmon said that regional safety is the top priority now for Shanghai Pact members and regional partners.

"We are of one mind, that attention of the world community to needs and problems of this country shouldn't fade. We agreed to continue contributing to support of peace process in Afghanistan and to social-economic development of our common neighbor," the president said.

Afghanistan remains an unstable region, where military attacks regularly claim lives. The latest incident occurred on June 5, when a roadside bomb went off; the blast was blamed on the Taliban, who haven't given any comment yet. International troops are being withdrawn from the region now, but peace is as elusive as ever.