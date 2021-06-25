UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tajikistan Puts Armed Forces On Afghan Border On High Alert - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

Tajikistan Puts Armed Forces on Afghan Border on High Alert - Defense Ministry

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Tajikistan has put its armed forces stationed on the border with Afghanistan on high alert amid the deteriorating security situation in the neighboring country, the Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"Troops of Tajikistan's Defense Ministry, stationed on the second line of defense and guarding the Tajik-Afghan border, have been put on a special regime of service since the rise of tensions in the border area," the head of the ministry's press service said.

At the same time, the official refused to answer the question of how far from the border the military units were located. According to the spokesman, if the tensions on the border escalate further or there is aggression from the Afghan side, the armed forces will have enough time to join the border guards to defend the country's borders.

"There was no additional movement of equipment or people recently and none is planned, since the unstable situation in Afghanistan has long forced us to strengthen our military units that are on the second line of defense," the official added.

On Tuesday, Taliban militants attacked a border crossing with Tajikistan, Sher Khan Bandar, in the Kunduz province of northern Afghanistan. The Afghan forces were unable to repel the attack and had to retreat and seek shelter in the neighboring country. The Tajik authorities report a complicated situation at the border, with up to 100 Afghan soldiers being killed, wounded or taken prisoner by the Taliban.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Militants Prisoner Alert Same Tajikistan Border From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

21 minutes ago

US Statements About New Sanctions Do Not Improve A ..

16 minutes ago

At Least 3 People Killed in Knife Attack in Bavari ..

16 minutes ago

Intl Day against drug abuse to be observed on Satu ..

16 minutes ago

Police denies providing additional security streng ..

16 minutes ago

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding retrieve ill ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.