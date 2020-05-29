UrduPoint.com
Tajikistan Receives Humanitarian Aid From India Amid COVID-19 - Embassy In Dushanbe

Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Tajikistan received on Thursday 4.6 tons of medicines to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which were sent at the initiative of the Indian government on a special Air India flight, the Indian embassy in Dushanbe said.

"Indian Ambassador [to Tajikistan] Viraj Singh handed over a batch of humanitarian aid of 4.6 tons of medicines for combating the coronavirus right at the plane's ramp to Tajik First Deputy Health Minister Umarzoda Saida Ghayrat," the embassy said in a statement.

Via the same special flight, a Tajik citizen, who studied in India and was unable to return due to the coronavirus pandemic, returned home, the embassy noted.

Earlier this week, the Indian government organized a special flight to repatriate Tajik citizens who were stuck in India and Indians who were in Tajikistan. Air India's flight has already repatriated 45 Tajik citizens, who studied at various courses sponsored by the Indian government and were unable to return home due to the pandemic, the diplomatic mission added.

Tajikistan has confirmed so far more than 3,400 cases of the disease, including 47 fatalities. After hitting a record high daily increase last week, the number of cases per day has since been decreasing.

