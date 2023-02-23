Tajikistan Rocked by 6.7 Magnitude Doublet Earthquake - Emergency Authorities

An earthquake with two consecutive tremors of magnitudes 6.7 and 5-6 took place in Tajikistan on Thursday morning, the Tajik Committee for Emergency Situations told Sputnik

"According to the updated data of the Tajik Institute of Geology, Seismological Construction and Seismology, at 5:37 a.m. and 5:55 a.m. local time (00:37 and 00:55 GMT), an earthquake of magnitude 6.

7 and 5-6 occurred twice, the epicenter of which was located 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) southeast of Dushanbe and 30 kilometers east of Sarez Lake," spokeswoman Umeda Yusupova said.

Neither victims nor destruction have been reported so far, the spokeswoman added.

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Tajikistan near the border with China's northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to the Chinese seismological center.