UrduPoint.com

Tajikistan Rocked By 6.7 Magnitude Doublet Earthquake - Emergency Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Tajikistan Rocked by 6.7 Magnitude Doublet Earthquake - Emergency Authorities

An earthquake with two consecutive tremors of magnitudes 6.7 and 5-6 took place in Tajikistan on Thursday morning, the Tajik Committee for Emergency Situations told Sputnik

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) An earthquake with two consecutive tremors of magnitudes 6.7 and 5-6 took place in Tajikistan on Thursday morning, the Tajik Committee for Emergency Situations told Sputnik.

"According to the updated data of the Tajik Institute of Geology, Seismological Construction and Seismology, at 5:37 a.m. and 5:55 a.m. local time (00:37 and 00:55 GMT), an earthquake of magnitude 6.

7 and 5-6 occurred twice, the epicenter of which was located 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) southeast of Dushanbe and 30 kilometers east of Sarez Lake," spokeswoman Umeda Yusupova said.

Neither victims nor destruction have been reported so far, the spokeswoman added.

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Tajikistan near the border with China's northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to the Chinese seismological center.

Related Topics

Earthquake China Dushanbe Tajikistan Border

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi make good start in clash ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi make good start in clash with Islamabad United

5 minutes ago
 G7 urges IMF to deliver Ukraine funding package by ..

G7 urges IMF to deliver Ukraine funding package by end-March: statement

1 minute ago
 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Remounts, BN P ..

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Remounts, BN Polo triumphant

1 minute ago
 Voters in Nigeria's oil-hub divided before electio ..

Voters in Nigeria's oil-hub divided before elections

1 minute ago
 Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) se ..

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) sends relief for quake victims i ..

1 minute ago
 US Plans to More Than Quadruple Troop Presence in ..

US Plans to More Than Quadruple Troop Presence in Taiwan - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.