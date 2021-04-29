Tajikistan Says Fully Adheres to Ceasefire On Border With Kyrgyzstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Tajik side fully adheres to a ceasefire in the conflict zone on the border with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Tajik side fully complies with the ceasefire in the conflict zone in the Vorukh enclave of the Sughd region," the spokesman of the ministry's information department said.

The spokesman also said that the situation filly moved to a political and diplomatic channel.

"In the near future, negotiations between the heads of law enforcement agencies of the two countries will begin in the city of Isfara," the ministry added.