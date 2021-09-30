Tajikistan Sees No Taliban Buildup on Afghan-Tajik Border - Security Source

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Tajikistan does not note any buildup of the Taliban (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) on the border with Afghanistan, the situation is stable, there are no provocations, a source in the republic's security forces told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexey Zaitsev said that Moscow was recording reports of Tajikistan and Afghanistan pulling troops to the common border, in connection with which Russia called on Dushanbe and Kabul to seek mutually acceptable options for resolving the current situation.

"Tajikistan does not note the buildup of Taliban on the border with Afghanistan, where the situation remains unchanged, there are no armed provocations from the Afghan side," the source said.

According to the source, if Taliban militants had pulled additional forces to the border, then all the security forces would have confined to barracks.

"From the moment the Taliban attacked and seized the perimeter of the border with Tajikistan, all security and law enforcement agencies of our country were put on high alert," the source added.