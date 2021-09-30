UrduPoint.com

Tajikistan Sees No Taliban Buildup On Afghan-Tajik Border - Security Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:15 PM

Tajikistan Sees No Taliban Buildup on Afghan-Tajik Border - Security Source

Tajikistan does not note any buildup of the Taliban (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) on the border with Afghanistan, the situation is stable, there are no provocations, a source in the republic's security forces told Sputnik

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Tajikistan does not note any buildup of the Taliban (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) on the border with Afghanistan, the situation is stable, there are no provocations, a source in the republic's security forces told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexey Zaitsev said that Moscow was recording reports of Tajikistan and Afghanistan pulling troops to the common border, in connection with which Russia called on Dushanbe and Kabul to seek mutually acceptable options for resolving the current situation.

"Tajikistan does not note the buildup of Taliban on the border with Afghanistan, where the situation remains unchanged, there are no armed provocations from the Afghan side," the source said.

According to the source, if Taliban militants had pulled additional forces to the border, then all the security forces would have confined to barracks.

"From the moment the Taliban attacked and seized the perimeter of the border with Tajikistan, all security and law enforcement agencies of our country were put on high alert," the source added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Moscow Russia Alert Dushanbe Tajikistan Border All From

Recent Stories

Balochistan's Ombudsman holds open court to solve ..

Balochistan's Ombudsman holds open court to solve people's issues

3 minutes ago
 Wang Zihai elected as PCJCCI president

Wang Zihai elected as PCJCCI president

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian, Turkish Top Diplomats to Talk Strategic ..

Ukrainian, Turkish Top Diplomats to Talk Strategic Security in Black Sea in Octo ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin A ..

18 minutes ago
 US Pavilion at Expo 2020 to share ‘spirit of fre ..

US Pavilion at Expo 2020 to share ‘spirit of freedom’ that inspires to creat ..

33 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identi ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identity of Al Ameen Service

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.