Tajikistan Sends 1,000 Tonnes of Flour to Afghanistan as Humanitarian Aid - UN Agency

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Tajikistan has sent 1,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Afghanistan, the UN World food Programme (WFP) told Sputnik on Thursday.

"On behalf of president Emomali Rahmon, the Tajik government has sent 1,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Afghanistan through the UN WFP as humanitarian aid," the organization's representative said, adding that humanitarian aid has been distributed among more than 120,000 low-income residents and those in need.

Tajikistan was the first state to offer its territory for the transportation of humanitarian cargo to Afghanistan. On November 26, 2021, with the support of the government of Tajikistan, a ceremony was held on the occasion of the beginning of the provision of humanitarian assistance by the WFP to the crisis-hit country. A batch of 2,500 tonnes of wheat flour was delivered to the Afghan province of Badakhshan through checkpoints on the Tajik-Afghan border.