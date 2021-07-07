UrduPoint.com
Tajikistan Sends 280 Afghan Soldiers Chased By Taliban Back Home - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:02 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Tajikistan has returned 280 Afghan soldiers back to Afghanistan after they crossed the border this week to escape militant onslaught, a source in the Tajik national security agency told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Media reported earlier that 2,300 soldiers were sent back after fleeing across Afghanistan's northern border.

"Only 280 Afghan service people and border guards who crossed into Tajikistan during hostilities have been sent back to Kabul. There are 1,300 Afghans [soldiers] in Tajikistan," the source said.

The soldiers' retreat is the latest such incident. Hundreds have escaped to Tajikistan in the past weeks as the Taliban insurgency continues to make territorial gains in Afghanistan's rural north.

