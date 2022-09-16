Tajikistan Shelling Territory of Kyrgyzstan Despite Agreement on Ceasefire - Bishkek

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agree to cease fire starting from 04:00 GMT on Friday, but Dushanbe continues shelling the territory of Kyrgyzstan, the border service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security told Sputnik.

"During the talks, the heads of the border agencies agreed on a ceasefire from 10:00 (local time, 04:00 GMT) to hold a meeting. However, the Tajik side continues shelling the Kyrgyz positions," the authority said.