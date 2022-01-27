UrduPoint.com

Tajikistan Stops Shooting At Kyrgyzstan Border - Official

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Tajikistan Stops Shooting at Kyrgyzstan Border - Official

The shooting from the Tajik side on the border with Kyrgyzstan has stopped, a spokesperson for the Kyrgyz government in Kyrgyzstan's Batken region, bordering Tajikistan, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The shooting from the Tajik side on the border with Kyrgyzstan has stopped, a spokesperson for the Kyrgyz government in Kyrgyzstan's Batken region, bordering Tajikistan, said on Thursday.

Marufjon Tulayev told Sputnik Kyrgyzstan that the local Kyrgyz authorities started evacuating residents of settlements bordering Tajikistan.

The shooting began earlier on Thursday as Kyrgyz border guards accused their Tajik counterparts of blocking a road between two Kyrgyz border cities.

Related Topics

Road Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border From Government

Recent Stories

EU Watchdog Recommends Conditional Marketing Autho ..

EU Watchdog Recommends Conditional Marketing Authorization for First Oral COVID ..

42 seconds ago
 One dead, four injured in Washington shooting

One dead, four injured in Washington shooting

43 seconds ago
 Islamic State, Al-Qaeda Terror Groups Remain Real ..

Islamic State, Al-Qaeda Terror Groups Remain Real Challenge in Syria - NSC Offic ..

45 seconds ago
 Castro to be sworn in as first woman president of ..

Castro to be sworn in as first woman president of Honduras

46 seconds ago
 Boy electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police ..

Boy electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police station

24 minutes ago
 Tajikistan Considers Actions of Kyrgyz Border Forc ..

Tajikistan Considers Actions of Kyrgyz Border Forces as Aggression - Security So ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>