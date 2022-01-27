Tajikistan Stops Shooting at Kyrgyzstan Border - Official

The shooting from the Tajik side on the border with Kyrgyzstan has stopped, a spokesperson for the Kyrgyz government in Kyrgyzstan's Batken region, bordering Tajikistan, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The shooting from the Tajik side on the border with Kyrgyzstan has stopped, a spokesperson for the Kyrgyz government in Kyrgyzstan's Batken region, bordering Tajikistan, said on Thursday.

Marufjon Tulayev told Sputnik Kyrgyzstan that the local Kyrgyz authorities started evacuating residents of settlements bordering Tajikistan.

The shooting began earlier on Thursday as Kyrgyz border guards accused their Tajik counterparts of blocking a road between two Kyrgyz border cities.