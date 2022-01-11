UrduPoint.com

Tajikistan Takes Enough Measures To Protect Border With Afghanistan - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Tajikistan Takes Enough Measures to Protect Border With Afghanistan - Source

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Tajikistan has taken enough measures to protect its border with Afghanistan, where terrorism is believed to be on the rise after the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power, a source in the country's security forces told Sputnik.

"The measures already taken to protect the border are now enough, we have enough competent trained military," the source said.

According to the source, it is necessary to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border in militarily under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during a CSTO extraordinary summit one day ago.

The source added that terrorist sleeper cells in Tajikistan have been continuously monitored and neutralized since the exodus of the country's citizens to Syria and Iraq in 2011.

"Sleeper cells can be different - terrorists, extremists, religious extremists and opposition parties, whose activities are prohibited in the country. All those who can destabilize the situation in Tajikistan are under supervision," the source said.

On Monday, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said that terrorist sleeper cells exist in Central Asia. The president noted that over 6,000 militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) are present in about 40 training camps in northeastern Afghanistan, where the IS is strengthening its positions. Speaking at the CSTO session, Rahmon stressed that the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border is becoming more complicated daily and requires the creation of a security belt.

