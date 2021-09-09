UrduPoint.com

Tajikistan To Back Only Inclusive Afghan Government With Tajik Representation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin that Dushanbe will only support an inclusive government in Afghanistan, where seats for Tajik civil servants will be reserved, the country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The remarks were made at a virtual meeting devoted to Afghanistan with over 20 foreign ministers, the UN, the EU, and NATO involved.

"The Foreign Minister stressed that Tajikistan will support only an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups, in which the Tajiks of Afghanistan will take their deserve seats," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The foreign minister also expressed concern over the violence against ethnic Tajiks in the Panjshir valley and called on the international community to pressure the Taliban (banned in Russia) to reach a political settlement with resistance groups, the statement added.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced they formed an interim government, with Taliban co-founder Mullah Hasan Akhund as its head.

