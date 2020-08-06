Tajikistan to Hold Presidential Election on October 11 - Parliament

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Tajikistan will hold the presidential election on October 11, a representative of the speaker of the upper chamber of the country's parliament told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The election of Tajikistan's president is scheduled for October 11 of this year, the decision was made at a joint session of the two chambers of the Tajik parliament," the representative said.

According to the spokesperson, it was the first deputy speaker of the lower chamber who proposed this date, and then lawmakers unilaterally supported the idea.

Prior to that, Tajikistan always held presidential elections on November 6, since 1994.