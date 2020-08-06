UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tajikistan To Hold Presidential Election On October 11 - Parliament

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

Tajikistan to Hold Presidential Election on October 11 - Parliament

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Tajikistan will hold the presidential election on October 11, a representative of the speaker of the upper chamber of the country's parliament told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The election of Tajikistan's president is scheduled for October 11 of this year, the decision was made at a joint session of the two chambers of the Tajik parliament," the representative said.

According to the spokesperson, it was the first deputy speaker of the lower chamber who proposed this date, and then lawmakers unilaterally supported the idea.

Prior to that, Tajikistan always held presidential elections on November 6, since 1994.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Tajikistan Chamber October November

Recent Stories

UAE Press: In adversity it is incumbent to share t ..

43 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 August 2020

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

NCM issues poor horizontal visibility warning unti ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Souq fire brought under control, no casualti ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.