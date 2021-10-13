UrduPoint.com

Tajikistan To Host CSTO Drills Interaction-2021 From October 22-23- Parliamentary Assembly

Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:17 PM

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Rapid Reaction Forces will hold Interaction-2021 military drills in Tajikistan close to the Afghan border from October 22-23 under monitoring of CSTO member states' lawmakers, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Rapid Reaction Forces will hold Interaction-2021 military drills in Tajikistan close to the Afghan border from October 22-23 under monitoring of CSTO member states' lawmakers, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly said.

"From October 22-23, CSTO nations' lawmakers will take part in the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces drills Interaction-2021 on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan as part of the military and political monitoring of the situation in the Central Asian region," the parliamentary assembly wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

"During the exercise, the lawmakers will monitor actions aimed at identifying and destroying terrorist armed formations invading CSTO state border areas in the Central Asian region of the organization's responsibility," the statement read.

