Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Discuss Co-operation Within Central Asia Unified Energy System
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have held high-level talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with a special focus on the reconnection with the Central Asia Unified Energy System , Trend reports via Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources.
Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, held a virtual meeting with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, during which the parties discussed key aspects of regional energy integration.
The officials drove home the point that the energy reconnection project is a golden opportunity to shore up energy security, smooth out electricity distribution, and foster regional cooperation across Central Asia. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the initiative and coordinating efforts for its successful implementation.
In addition to energy collaboration, the ministers also exchanged views on the work of the Intergovernmental Commission between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on trade and economic cooperation. They reviewed preparations for the upcoming session of the commission, which is set to take place in the coming days.
The Central Asia Unified Energy System was established in the 1960s–1970s as a single power grid that connected the electricity networks of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and five southern regions of Kazakhstan. This integrated system enabled efficient electricity distribution across the region, helping to balance seasonal supply and demand.
Tajikistan’s power grid has been flying solo from the regional network since 2009. In 2024, the Minister of Energy and Water Resources announced that Tajikistan had reconnected to the Central Asian power system.
Recent Stories
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
More Stories From World
-
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan discuss co-operation within Central Asia Unified Energy System6 minutes ago
-
Another phase of the urban greenery inventory project launched on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva16 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan surprises Japan with its innovations at EXPO 202516 minutes ago
-
USAID cuts rip through African health care systems26 minutes ago
-
Trump envoy says verification 'key point' in Iran talks36 minutes ago
-
Peru mourns its literary giant Mario Vargas Llosa46 minutes ago
-
Meta news ban intensifying Canadians' legacy media break2 hours ago
-
Arsenal target Champions League glory to save season3 hours ago
-
Trump's tariff exemptions give markets relief, but uncertainty dominates9 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Munich results9 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results9 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table9 hours ago