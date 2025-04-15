Open Menu

Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Discuss Co-operation Within Central Asia Unified Energy System

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Tajikistan, Uzbekistan discuss co-operation within Central Asia Unified Energy System

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have held high-level talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with a special focus on the reconnection with the Central Asia Unified Energy System , Trend reports via Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources.

Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, held a virtual meeting with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, during which the parties discussed key aspects of regional energy integration.

The officials drove home the point that the energy reconnection project is a golden opportunity to shore up energy security, smooth out electricity distribution, and foster regional cooperation across Central Asia. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the initiative and coordinating efforts for its successful implementation.

In addition to energy collaboration, the ministers also exchanged views on the work of the Intergovernmental Commission between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on trade and economic cooperation. They reviewed preparations for the upcoming session of the commission, which is set to take place in the coming days.

The Central Asia Unified Energy System was established in the 1960s–1970s as a single power grid that connected the electricity networks of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and five southern regions of Kazakhstan. This integrated system enabled efficient electricity distribution across the region, helping to balance seasonal supply and demand.

Tajikistan’s power grid has been flying solo from the regional network since 2009. In 2024, the Minister of Energy and Water Resources announced that Tajikistan had reconnected to the Central Asian power system.

Recent Stories

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

11 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

11 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

11 hours ago
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

12 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

12 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

13 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World