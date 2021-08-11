Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Must Be Ready to Repel Possible Provocations of Taliban - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The armed forces of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan must be prepared to repel possible provocations by the Taliban (recognized as terrorist organization and banned in Russia), Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"It is extremely important for us that the armed forces of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan are ready to repel possible [provocations], although today the Taliban, its leaders say that they will not undertake any destructive attempts at crossing the border, at attacking adjacent territory," he said at the Territory of Meanings youth forum.