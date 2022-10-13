UrduPoint.com

Tajikistan Welcomes Transformation Of CICA Into International Organization - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Tajikistan supports the transformation of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) into an international organization, the country's President, Emomali Rahmon, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Tajikistan supports the transformation of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) into an international organization, the country's President, Emomali Rahmon, said on Thursday.

"We support the process of transformation of the CICA, taking into consideration the economic and financial capabilities of its member-states, and we hope for the active participation of high representatives of the CICA in the discussion of border security as part of measures to combat terrorism," the president said at the sixth CICA summit taking place in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

Rahmon expressed his hope that the meeting would help determine the course of further cooperation between the member states in a number of spheres in the region amid current challenges and threats.

"Since the previous summit, significant changes have occurred on the international agenda, negative developments in the area of military and political security are increasing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a protracted global social and economic crisis, which without exaggeration has an impact on our security," the Tajik president added.

The CICA is an intergovernmental forum created on Kazakhstan's initiative in 1992. The activities of the conference are aimed at creating conditions for dialogue, decision-making and implementation of security measures in Asia. The group brings together 28 countries, with Kuwait having just been granted membership at the Astana summit. CICA member states cover about 90% of Asia's territory and population. Eight more countries and five international organizations, including the United Nations, have observer status.

