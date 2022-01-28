DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security said on Friday that the situation on the border with Kyrgyzstan is stable following the Thursday clash.

"Currently, the situation on the state border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is stable, the joint commission of relevant bodies of both parties are studying causes and factors of the border conflict," the committee said, as quoted by the Khovar news agency.