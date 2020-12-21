MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe will host the next Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in late March, 2021, Tajik Ambassador in Moscow Imomuddin Sattorov told Sputnik on Monday.

On November 30, the CSTO countries held the 13th parliamentary assembly in an online format. During the video conference, the chairman of the Tajik parliament's upper chamber, Rustam Emomali, suggested that the next assembly be held in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.

"We will host the CSTO's parliamentary assembly in Dushanbe in March ... It will be the end of March," Sattorov said.

According to the ambassador, this issue was discussed between Emomali and Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, who also chairs the parliamentary assembly, during Emomali's visit to Moscow in November.

"During the conversation, Vyacheslav Volodin and Emomali discussed the issue of holding the parliamentary assembly in Dushanbe. So, there will be visits of the CSTO's heads of parliaments to Dushanbe in late March. Volodin will definitely be there," Sattorov said.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization unites six post-Soviet states Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. The countries cooperate at the level of their law enforcement agencies, security services, as well as at the parliamentary level.