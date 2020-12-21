UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tajikistan's Capital To Host CSTO's Parliamentary Assembly In March - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 02:50 PM

Tajikistan's Capital to Host CSTO's Parliamentary Assembly in March - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe will host the next Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in late March, 2021, Tajik Ambassador in Moscow Imomuddin Sattorov told Sputnik on Monday.

On November 30, the CSTO countries held the 13th parliamentary assembly in an online format. During the video conference, the chairman of the Tajik parliament's upper chamber, Rustam Emomali, suggested that the next assembly be held in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.

"We will host the CSTO's parliamentary assembly in Dushanbe in March ... It will be the end of March," Sattorov said.

According to the ambassador, this issue was discussed between Emomali and Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, who also chairs the parliamentary assembly, during Emomali's visit to Moscow in November.

"During the conversation, Vyacheslav Volodin and Emomali discussed the issue of holding the parliamentary assembly in Dushanbe. So, there will be visits of the CSTO's heads of parliaments to Dushanbe in late March. Volodin will definitely be there," Sattorov said.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization unites six post-Soviet states Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. The countries cooperate at the level of their law enforcement agencies, security services, as well as at the parliamentary level.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Parliament Visit Armenia Dushanbe Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Chamber March November

Recent Stories

Kremlin Sees US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Mani ..

8 seconds ago

Eighth death anniversary of Bashir Ahmed Bilour Sh ..

9 seconds ago

Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, UK-Swedish Astr ..

11 seconds ago

Kremlin Refutes Russia's Role in Recent Cyberattac ..

13 seconds ago

Lesco recovered Rs.3.6 mln from pilferers

10 minutes ago

King of fruit faces climate change, realtors as ma ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.