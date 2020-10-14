UrduPoint.com
Tajikistan's Central Election Commission Confirms President Rahmon's Re-Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Tajikistan's Central Election Commission (CEC) issued on Wednesday a decree confirming the results of the presidential vote, which was held last month and resulted in President Emomali Rahmon's re-election for a new term with 90.

92 percent of the vote, CEC spokesman Nosirjon Salimi told Sputnik.

"With its decree, CEC confirmed the results of the presidential election, held on October 11," Salimi said.

"The winner will receive a certificate from the CEC. The inauguration day will be set at the next session of the two chambers of the country's parliament," Salimi added.

