DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan summoned US Ambassador John Mark Pommersheim on Tuesday and conveyed a note of protest to him in connection with the recent statements made by US President Joe Biden.

"A Verbal Note of protest was conveyed to the US Ambassador in connection with the statements by the President of the United States of America Mr. Joe Biden during his visit to a fire station in Pennsylvania," the ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the "note stated that such statements do not correspond to the spirit of friendly relations and partnership."

The ministry emphasized that Tajikistan is interested in the development of relations with Washington based on mutual support and respect.

In his Saturday remarks made in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after a meeting with firefighters and their families on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Biden defended the heavily criticized US pullout from Afghanistan.

The president said that Afghans clinging to US aircraft and hanging off the moving front wheel was something that could happen in Tajikistan.

"... if we were in Tajikistan and we pulled up with a C-130 and said, 'We're going to let, you know, anybody who was involved with being sympathetic to us to get on the plane,' you'd have people hanging in the wheel well. Come on," Biden told journalists.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) would have started a nationwide assault in Afghanistan if President Biden delayed the withdrawal of American forces beyond the August 31 deadline.