Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon said during the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Tuesday that the regional grouping owed its international standing to a unique mix of cultures

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon said during the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Tuesday that the regional grouping owed its international standing to a unique mix of cultures.

"The international community's increasing interest in the SCO confirms the attractiveness of our organization, which embodies a unique example of intertwining civilizations and cultures," Rahmon said.

The SCO Council of Heads of State met by video link under the Indian chairmanship. The nine-nation political and security group brings together China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan, with the latest addition being Iran.

Belarus moved a step closer to full membership by signing a memorandum of intent to join the bloc, where it is an observer state.

President Rahmon congratulated his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, on the accession and welcomed Belarus' commitment to join the organization soon. He said the SCO should consider further enlargement in the medium term. Kazakhstan has taken over the chairmanship and will host the 2024 summit.