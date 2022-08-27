UrduPoint.com

Tajikistan's Leader Tells UN Chief Humanitarian Aid To Afghan Residents Should Continue

Tajikistan's Leader Tells UN Chief Humanitarian Aid to Afghan Residents Should Continue

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed in a phone conversation on Saturday the situation in Afghanistan, in which the Tajik leader noted the need to continue humanitarian assistance to the Afghan population, the press service of the Tajik president told Sputnik

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed in a phone conversation on Saturday the situation in Afghanistan, in which the Tajik leader noted the need to continue humanitarian assistance to the Afghan population, the press service of the Tajik president told Sputnik.

"The president of Tajikistan said that the international community should continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the long-suffering people of Afghanistan and not leave them alone in the current difficult conditions," the press service said.

The head of state expressed the readiness of the Tajik side to make a feasible contribution to this process, including by providing logistics opportunities to provide such assistance.

Rahmon, noting the important role of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), expressed the hope that the organization and its relevant structures would continue to pay the necessary attention to Afghan issues, the press service added.

The Tajik president stressed the country's readiness to continue strengthening cooperation with the UN and its structural institutions in promoting the global agenda, especially in matters of water and climate, and combating terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and other manifestations of cross-border organized crime.

