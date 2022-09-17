BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The Tajik military fired mortars at the Kyrgyz village of Pasky-Aryk, the press office of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) told Sputnik on Saturday.

"In violation of agreements reached earlier, from 8:50 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. (local time, from 02:50 to 02:55 GMT), the Tajik side fired mortars at the village of Pasky-Aryk in the Batken Region," the office's spokesperson said.

As of 9:00 a.m. on Friday, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border remains tense, he added.

"Personnel of the units of the border guard service of Kyrgyzstan's UKMK, deployed in the Batken Region, are taking measures to stabilize the existing situation," the spokesperson said.

He added that the night on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, where fierce armed clashes took place between the armed forces of the two countries on Friday, "passed quietly, without incidents."