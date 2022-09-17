UrduPoint.com

Tajikistan's Military Fires Mortars At Kyrgyzstan's Village Dostuk - Kyrgyz Border Service

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 11:31 AM

Tajikistan's Military Fires Mortars at Kyrgyzstan's Village Dostuk - Kyrgyz Border Service

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The Tajik military fired mortars at the Kyrgyz village of Dostuk, the press office of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) told Sputnik on Saturday.

"As of 11:15 a.m.

(local time, 05:15 GMT) the Tajik side fired mortars at the village of Dostuk in the Batken Region. The Tajik side opened fire on the village from three mortar units," the office's spokesperson said.

The units of the border service of the UKMK, stationed in the Batken region, counter the enemy's attack, the spokesperson added.

