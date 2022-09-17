MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The Tajik military shelled the positions of Kyrgyz frontier guards in the southeastern Osh region, the press office of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) told Sputnik on Saturday.

"As of 11:15 a.m.

(local time, 05:15 GMT) the Tajik side fired mortars and artillery at the positions of Kyrgyz frontier guards in the villages of Teshik-Tash, Karamyk and Karool-Dobo in the Chong-Alay district of Osh region. The units of the border guard service of the UKMK in the Osh region, fired back," the statement said.

In order to de-escalate the incident the Kyrgyz officers were the first to unilaterally stop shooting, the spokesperson said.

"Negotiations between the border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are expected," the UKMK added.