Tajikistan's Parliamentary Elections Held Openly, Democratically - Observers

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:16 PM

Tajikistan's Parliamentary Elections Held Openly, Democratically - Observers

International observers on Monday said they found no major issues in the organization of Tajikistan's parliamentary elections on Sunday and deemed it a democratic and transparent process

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) International observers on Monday said they found no major issues in the organization of Tajikistan's parliamentary elections on Sunday and deemed it a democratic and transparent process.

"The election process was organized clearly, democratically and openly. A festive atmosphere reigned at polling stations," Sergey Lebedev, the head of the observer mission from the Commonwealth of Independent States said.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital of Dushanbe, Lebedev said his mission had visited 31 polling places and observed that election officials' organization of the election process had improved.

Nurlan Akkoshkarov, the deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), echoed Lebedev's words and lauded the government's efforts in providing transparency.

"The invitation of the SCO observer mission, as well as other international organizations, points to the desire of the Tajik leadership to ensure maximum openness and transparency and democratic elections," Akkoshkarov said.

The elections to the 63-seat lower house of parliament brought in a voter turnout of 75 percent, with 3,400 polling places across the country, according to the electoral commission.

