DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon will attend the military parade, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, which Moscow will host on June 24, a representative of his office told Sputnik on Monday.

The military parade, held annually on May 9, was postponed to June 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Tajikistan's president will watch the military parade, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, on June 24 in Moscow. Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin's invitation was received through diplomatic channels and accepted with gratitude," the representative of Rahmon's office said, adding that Tajikistan and Russia are now dealing with the organization of Rahmon's visit.

Putin has invited all the Commonwealth of Independent States' leaders to the Victory Parade.