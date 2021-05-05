DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon will attend the Moscow parade to be held on May 9 in honor of the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in World War II, the presidential press service told Sputnik.

"The president of Tajikistan and his entourage will leave for Moscow to take part in the parade dedicated to the 76th anniversary of Victory Day immediately after the [Victory Day] celebrations in Dushanbe," the press service said.

The Victory parade will traditionally take place at the Red Square in downtown Moscow on May 9.