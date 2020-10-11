DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Tajikistan's presidential election has been held in a free and democratic manner, and the results will be announced on Monday morning, Bakhtiyor Khudoerzoda, the central election commission chairman, said on Sunday evening, after the polls closed.

"The election was held freely and democratically, in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Tajikistan, amid high activity of citizens. No complaints or violations have been recorded," Khudoerzoda told reporters.

According to the official, the results will be announced at around 10:00 a.m. local time (5:00 GMT) on Monday.

The voter turnout has surpassed 70 percent as of 3:00 p.

m. local time, which means that the election is declared valid.

The Central Asian nation went to the polls on Sunday to elect its leader for the next seven years. Longtime President Emomali Rahmon is among the five candidates vying for the office. He is considered to be heavy favorite to win a fifth term to extend his 28-year leadership of the country.

The election was monitored by observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as well as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.