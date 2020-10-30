UrduPoint.com
Tajikistan's Reelected President Rahmon Officially Inaugurated In Dushanbe

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 01:20 PM

Tajikistan's Reelected President Rahmon Officially Inaugurated in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Tajikistan's reelected President Emomali Rahmon officially took office at the inauguration ceremony which was held on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony began at the Palace of the Nation and later continued at the city residence of the government of Tajikistan "Kokhi Somon", where Rahmon took the oath of allegiance to the constitution of the country.

"As a president, I swear to defend the constitution and laws of the republic, to guarantee the rights, freedoms, honor and dignity of citizens, to protect the territorial integrity, political, economic and cultural independence of Tajikistan, to serve the people faithfully," Rakhmon said.

In his keynote speech, Rakhmon talked about the importance of developing power structures and strengthening the logistic base.

Presidential elections were held in Tajikistan on October 11. Emomali Rahmon was elected for a fifth term with nearly 91 percent of the vote, according to preliminary official results.

More Stories From World

