Take 'precautionary Approach' On Deep-sea Mining: Top Official Tells AFP
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 09:10 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Rules for the emerging deep-sea mining sector should take a "precautionary approach" that protects the environment, the head of the body drafting regulations for the practice told AFP Friday.
At stake is a potential new frontier for developing mineral resources like nickel, cobalt and copper that are crucial for renewable energy technology.
But researchers and environmentalists have long warned it risks destroying habitats and species that are little understood, and could upset delicate ocean processes that affect climate change.
Regulating the industry is the responsibility of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), an independent body established under a UN convention.
Its Council aims to adopt a code this year, after more than a decade of work.
In an interview with AFP, ISA Secretary-General Leticia Carvalho said there was "no rush or delay" on finalising the rules, and urged an approach that prioritises the environment.
"We are developing regulations for an entirely new industry," said Carvalho, who took the top job this year.
"A key principle in this regard is the precautionary approach, which will help us navigate the sustainable use and management of deep-sea mineral resources."
