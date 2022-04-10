UrduPoint.com

Takeda Drug-Maker Pauses New Clinical Trials, Investments In Russia - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 10:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) The Japanese Takeda pharmaceutical company is temporarily halting clinical trials, as well as investments, in Russia, the Nikkei newspaper reports.

Takeda has been conducting clinical trials in the field of rare diseases of the nervous system and lung cancer in Russia.

The ongoing trials, as well as local drug deliveries in Russia, will continue. However, the drug-maker will not conduct any new clinical trials in Russia and is pausing new investments in the country amid the special military operation in Ukraine.

The West scaled up its sanctions campaign against Russia in response to the special military operation that Moscow launched in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

Japan has joined Western states in imposing sanctions against Russia, having targeted over 100 individuals and around 130 organizations from Russia since the start of the latter's special military operation.

