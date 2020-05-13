UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Takeda To Donate $4.7Mln To IAEA Project To Help Countries Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - IAEA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:22 PM

Takeda to Donate $4.7Mln to IAEA Project to Help Countries Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - IAEA

Japan's multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, Takeda, will allocate 500 million yen ($4.7 million) to support efforts by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to help countries combat the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Japan's multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, Takeda, will allocate 500 million Yen ($4.7 million) to support efforts by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to help countries combat the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said on Wednesday.

"Biopharmaceutical leader Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has committed to donating 500 million yen (around 4.35 million) in support of a global initiative launched by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to help countries combat the COVID-19 pandemic," the agency said in a press release.

According to the press release, Takeda's contribution one of the largest ever private sector donations to the IAEA will enable the agency to significantly ramp up its activities in helping countries in need of quick and reliable diagnostic methods to curb the virus.

The IAEA launched its global initiative on providing testing and protective medical equipment, as well as expert advice to countries requesting it in early March. So far, 119 states have already applied for the agency's assistance, 16 of which have received "ready-to-run packages" with personal protective equipment and test kits.

Related Topics

Company Japan March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM vows to enforce laws for rights of various grou ..

20 minutes ago

UN condemns attack on Kabul hospital

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Human Resources announces holiday for Eid ..

24 minutes ago

US dollar gains Rs.0. 49 against Pakistani rupee

44 minutes ago

Police Khidmat Markez reopened for general public

59 seconds ago

Moderate flooding predicted in hill torrents of D ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.