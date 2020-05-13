Takeda to Donate $4.7Mln to IAEA Project to Help Countries Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - IAEA

Japan's multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, Takeda, will allocate 500 million yen ($4.7 million) to support efforts by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to help countries combat the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said on Wednesday

"Biopharmaceutical leader Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has committed to donating 500 million yen (around 4.35 million) in support of a global initiative launched by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to help countries combat the COVID-19 pandemic," the agency said in a press release.

According to the press release, Takeda's contribution one of the largest ever private sector donations to the IAEA will enable the agency to significantly ramp up its activities in helping countries in need of quick and reliable diagnostic methods to curb the virus.

The IAEA launched its global initiative on providing testing and protective medical equipment, as well as expert advice to countries requesting it in early March. So far, 119 states have already applied for the agency's assistance, 16 of which have received "ready-to-run packages" with personal protective equipment and test kits.