'Takes one to know one': Putin mocks Biden over 'killer' comment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday mocked Joe Biden for calling him a "killer" -- saying "it takes one to know one" -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sank to new lows

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday mocked Joe Biden for calling him a "killer" -- saying "it takes one to know one" -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sank to new lows.

US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling its ambassador for consultations and warning that ties were on the brink of outright "collapse".

But speaking during an event marking seven years since Russia's annexation of Crimea, Putin ruled out severing ties with the United States altogether and lobbed a jab at the 78-year-old US leader.

"We always see in another person our own qualities and think that he is the same as us," Putin said, referring to Biden's "killer" comment.

"It takes one to know one," Putin added, citing a saying from his Soviet-era childhood in Saint Petersburg, formerly known as Leningrad.

"That's not just a children's saying and a joke. There's a deep psychological meaning in this."Putin added that he wished Biden health. "I'm saying this without irony, not as a joke."In the interview with ABC news on Wednesday, Biden said Putin would "pay a price" for trying to undermine Biden's candidacy in the US election in 2020.