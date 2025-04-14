Takht-e-Ravanchi Briefs Parliament On Oman Talks, Says Next Round Will Be Held In Europe
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi has briefed Parliament on the first round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, held in Oman on Saturday, saying the next round of talks will be held in Europe with Oman continuing its role as mediator.
Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesman for Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Sunday evening that Takht-e-Ravanchi attended the session earlier in the day to elaborate on the content of the negotiations.
Rezaei quoted the deputy foreign minister as saying that the focus of the talks was on defining a framework for future negotiations, which he said were limited to nuclear and sanctions-related issues.
