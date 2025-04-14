Open Menu

Takht-e-Ravanchi Briefs Parliament On Oman Talks, Says Next Round Will Be Held In Europe

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Takht-e-Ravanchi briefs Parliament on Oman talks, says next round will be held in Europe

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi has briefed Parliament on the first round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, held in Oman on Saturday, saying the next round of talks will be held in Europe with Oman continuing its role as mediator.

Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesman for Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Sunday evening that Takht-e-Ravanchi attended the session earlier in the day to elaborate on the content of the negotiations.

Rezaei quoted the deputy foreign minister as saying that the focus of the talks was on defining a framework for future negotiations, which he said were limited to nuclear and sanctions-related issues.

Recent Stories

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

17 minutes ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

15 hours ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

16 hours ago
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

16 hours ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

17 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

17 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

18 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

18 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World