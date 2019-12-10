UrduPoint.com
Taliban Abduct Group Of Tribal Elders In Northern Afghanistan - Governor Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:18 PM

Taliban Abduct Group of Tribal Elders in Northern Afghanistan - Governor Spokesman

Taliban militants abducted a group of tribal elders in the northern Afghan province of Jowzjan, Mohammad Maroof Azar, a spokesman for the Jowzjan governor told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Taliban militants abducted a group of tribal elders in the northern Afghan province of Jowzjan, Mohammad Maroof Azar, a spokesman for the Jowzjan governor told Sputnik.

"The Taliban abducted six tribal leaders from the Balkh-Jowzjan highway afternoon. These tribal leaders were on their way to a funeral ceremony in Jowzjan province," Azar said.

According to the Pajhwok news agency, there were 40 tribal elders abducted during the funeral.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the capture of the leaders.

According to a police spokesman, efforts were made to free the elders. He added that the abductees were not related to the government.

The Taliban group has been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in Russia), have also spread across the country.

