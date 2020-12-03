Taliban Accuse Kabul of Carrying Out 26 Attacks Against Civilians Over Past Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Taliban movement on Thursday accused the Afghan government of conducting 26 attacks against the civilian population across the country over the course of the past week.

"In the continuing cycle of brutality and war crimes, Kabul administration troopers carried out 26 airstrikes and deliberate ground attacks on civilian targets in 24 provinces across the country over the past week," the movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement.

The regions that were allegedly hit include Kunar, Logar, Khost, Balkh, Ghazni, Takhar, Paktia, Kandahar, Laghman, Maidan Wardak, Parwan, Daykundi, Kunduz, Badghis, Nanagarhar, Herat, Badakhshan, Baghlan, Uruzgan, Jowzjan, Paktika, Faryab, Farah and Saripul.

"Moreover, a total of 34 civilian homes and shops along with a mosque, madarash and 2 clinics were destroyed, 24 farms animals killed, 60 solar panels looted, 1 vehicle destroyed and 2,000 families displaced from their homes," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry announced that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) had fought off the Taliban in Kandahar, killing 85 militants in the process.

"ANDSF, repelled TB attacks in Zheria, Dand and Marof districts of Kandahar Prov, yesterday. During reciprocal attacks, 85 TB were killed and 18 others were wounded. Also, several vehicles of them were seized and a large amount of their weapons and ammunitions were destroyed," the ministry tweeted.

The Afghan government has been squaring off against Taliban militants, who have previously made significant territorial gains in the countryside and mounted an assault on the country's major cities. All of this comes as inter-Afghan talks continue in Qatar's capital of Doha.