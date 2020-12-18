UrduPoint.com
Taliban Accuse US Of Violating February Peace Agreement After Kandahar Civilian Deaths

Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:38 PM

Taliban Accuse US of Violating February Peace Agreement After Kandahar Civilian Deaths

The Taliban have accused the United States of violating the terms of the February peace deal signed by both parties after 12 civilians were allegedly killed in US airstrikes in Kandahar province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Taliban have accused the United States of violating the terms of the February peace deal signed by both parties after 12 civilians were allegedly killed in US airstrikes in Kandahar province.

"Following repeated violations of the Doha Agreement, US forces have once again bombed non-combat areas in the Arghistan and Arghandab districts of Kandahar province," the militant group said in a statement.

According to the Taliban, the US carried out 14 separate airstrikes in Kandahar province earlier this week, killing 12 civilians in the process.

The peace deal signed by the United States and the Taliban stipulated that US forces and their allies should not bomb non-combat zones. The Taliban warned that they may be forced to mount a response against the United States.

The US and the Taliban signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital, Doha, on February 29. The agreement paved the way for the beginning of peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the militant organization, which commenced in September following the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process.

