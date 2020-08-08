UrduPoint.com
Taliban Accuses Afghan Government Of Hindering Start Of Intra-Afghan Negotiations

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Taliban Accuses Afghan Government of Hindering Start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the political office of the Taliban militant movement, accused the Afghan government of using "delaying tactics" and hindering the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

"We are awaiting to start that intra-Afghan negotiations, but, unfortunately, so far, the Kabul administration is creating upset in the way of that intra-Afghan negotiations. The recent convening [of] the Loya Jirga, all the delaying tactics makes the intra-Afghan negotiations impossible to start. But, according to the agreement, the Americans should withdraw in 14 months, so we are committed that we provide them a safe passage and they are committed to withdraw from Afghanistan in 14 months," Shaheen told Sputnik in a phone interview when asked about the implementation of the US-Taliban deal, which paves way for the peace talks.

The Taliban spokesman also confirmed the militant movement's commitment to the deal, signed in Doha in February.

"We have signed the agreement with the American side that they shall withdraw from Afghanistan within 14 months, and we have committed ourselves that we will provide a safe passage for their [forces] to withdraw from Afghanistan, and ... that we will not allow any individual and entity to use the soil of Afghanistan against the United States, its allies, and another countries," Shaheen said.

