Taliban Advance Toward Kabul Capturing Capital of Wardak Province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) announced on Sunday the capture of Maidan Shahr, the capital of the central Afghan province of Wardak located 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Kabul.

The Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, tweeted that the building of the governor administration, the police headquarters, prison and other public buildings were under the control of the Islamist movement.

Earlier in the day, the militants claimed control over Jalalabad, the capital city of the Nangarhar province and one of the biggest cities in the country.

Kabul now remains the only big city in Afghanistan controlled by an internationally recognized government.

According to Iran's IRIB broadcaster, the Taliban control 90% of Afghanistan.

The violence has dramatically increased in Afghanistan after the US and allies started to pull out troops, resulting in the militants seizing vast territories.