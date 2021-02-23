Taliban, Afghan Govt Delegations Hold Meeting in Good Atmosphere - Taliban Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) A meeting between delegations of the Taliban movement and the Afghan government was held in a good atmosphere on Monday, the militant group's political spokesman Mohammad Naeem said.

"This evening, a meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere between the leaders and some members of the two delegations for the inter-Afghan talks. The meeting emphasized the need to continue negotiations.

And assigned groups to set the agenda, to continue their meetings on the subject," Naeem tweeted.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations were launched in Qatar's Doha back in September. Both sides have announced that they agreed on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions on substantive issues to kick off. At the same time, clashes between the government forces and the Taliban opposition movement, as well as bomb explosions, continue to ravage Afghanistan.